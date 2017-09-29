PM Sobotka: Czechs must join debate on EU future
Prague/Tallinn, Sept 28 (CTK correspondents) - It is important for the Czech Republic to actively join the starting debate about the future of the EU on all levels and in the communication with all partners, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told journalists before leaving for an EU dinner in Tallinn on Thursday.
The discussion to focus on cooperation in defence and security and intensification of collaboration especially among the countries using the euro was called by President of the European Council Donald Tusk.
On Friday, the EU presidents and prime ministers are to take part in a debate about digitalisation of Europe.
The discussions of the future of European integration are becoming much more intensive than before now after the French and German election.
"In the months to come in particular it will be very important for us to maintain the contact with what is going on in Europe and to be able to influence it in harmony with the Czech Republic's ideas," Sobotka said.
"It is crucial for the Czech Republic to be still an active and respected member of the EU," Sobotka said.
"We should be able to take interest in what goes in Europe in a qualified way, we should be able to anticipate and create the things, not only to react," Sobotka added.
