Prague air rescuers to train colleagues from Shanghai, Beijing
Prague, Sept 27 (CTK) - The Prague medical rescue service will train future air rescuers from Beijing and Shanghai in a series of courses as of October, they told media on Thursday, adding that the Chinese have preferred Prague's offer to Rome and that the courses will be covered by Home Credit, a firm expanding in Asia.
The courses, to take place both in Prague and China, will help the Chinese establish air rescue units in three years.
Apart from medical teams, dogs from Beijing will come to Prague for training.
"This is a very prestigious project including a special textbook and training programme...Our instructors have an opportunity to present their experience and knowledge on the international scene and see their work from a different angle of view," said Petr Kolouch, director of the Prague rescue service.
The Prague rescuers will provide their Chinese counterparts with know-how on cooperation between the operational centre, the air service and a ground medical team during a rescue operation and the handing of a patient to doctors in a hospital.
The courses will include training in real conditions in- and outdoors.
A total of 30 instructors will take part in the courses.
Prague previously signed partnership deals with both Beijing and Shanghai.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
