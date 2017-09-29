Summary: Investment companies manage assets of tens of billions of CZK
Raiffeisen investiční společnost raised assets under management by over CZK 2bn (+13% y/y) in 2017. It currently manages CZK 20bn. Conseq Investment Management manages assets in the amount of CZK 49.4bn and new deposits totalled CZK 2.9bn in the first half of 2017.
The company registered deposits in the retail segment totalling CZK 2.3bn in H1 2016. Gross deposits totalled CZK 4.9bn, while withdrawals reached CZK 2bn. The Czech branch of Erste Asset Management (EAM) manages CZK 94bn in mutual funds (the sum is adjusted from cross investments).
Private and institutional clients have deposited CZK 132bn for the individual asset management. Sales of mutual funds EAM via the distribution network of Czech bank Česká spořitelna exceeded CZK 14bn (+40%) in the first half of 2017. Net sales reached CZK 6bn. This stems from a poll organised by ČIANEWS.
