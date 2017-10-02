Tuesday, 3 October 2017

ČEZ also leading talks about separate sale of Varna power plant

CIA News |
2 October 2017

ČEZ is as part of the sale of its Bulgarian assets also leading talks with one bidder about the separate sale of the Varna power plant. Another bidder would like to buy all of the group’s activities in the country with the exception of the Varna plant. The ČEZ group is leading talks with the three remaining bidders about the sale of all Bulgarian assets in one bundle. This was confirmed for ČIANEWS by spokesman Roman Gazdík. ČIANEWS had reported earlier that ČEZ’s plan is to decide about the potential sale of Bulgarian companies by the end of 2017.