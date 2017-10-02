CPI refinances assets in Slovakia and Hungary
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPI) has announced the refinancing of its Hungarian and Slovak assets. The company is refinancing six hypermarkets in Slovakia, sized totally 35,000 m2, with main tenants Kaufland, Tesco and Terno. Funding totalling EUR 20.5m was provided by Tatra Banka. CPI is also refinancing four projects in Hungary – Gateway (35,900 m2) and Business Center 99 (17,370 m2) office facilities in Budapest and two retail parks in Dunakeszi (21,600 m2) and Soroksar (11,500 m2). CPI has signed the related EUR 50 contract with K&H Bank.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.