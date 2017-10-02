Tuesday, 3 October 2017

CPI refinances assets in Slovakia and Hungary

CIA News |
2 October 2017

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPI) has announced the refinancing of its Hungarian and Slovak assets. The company is refinancing six hypermarkets in Slovakia, sized totally 35,000 m2, with main tenants Kaufland, Tesco and Terno. Funding totalling EUR 20.5m was provided by Tatra Banka. CPI is also refinancing four projects in Hungary – Gateway (35,900 m2) and Business Center 99 (17,370 m2) office facilities in Budapest and two retail parks in Dunakeszi (21,600 m2) and Soroksar (11,500 m2). CPI has signed the related EUR 50 contract with K&H Bank.