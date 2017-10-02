Czech life expectancy to reach best EU in 2030s
Prague, Sept 29 (CTK) - The Czech Republic may reach the current life expectancy in rich EU countries in the early 2030, according to a population projection of the Czech Republic until 2010, the Czech Statistical Office data and international comparison.
The life expectancy in the Czech Republic has risen by almost 4.5 and 4 years for men and women, respectively, since 2000. Despite this, it is still several years shorter than in France, Spain, Italy and the Nordic countries.
At present, Czech men on average live 76.2 years and women 82.1 years.
On October 1, there is the International Day of the Elderly.
Like the population of other advanced countries, Czech society is ageing.
People over 65 account for roughly 18.8 percent of Czech population.
According to the projection, this might be 24 percent by 2030 and about 32 percent by 2050.
In the 2060s, the proportion is to cross 34 percent and then it might fall by 2 percent.
According to an international comparison, women's life expectancy in France in 2014 was 86 years, in Spain 86.2, in Italy 85.6, in Luxembourg 85.2, in Finland 84.1 and in Sweden 84.2 years, while Czech women have a chance of living 82 years. Three years ago, it was 81.7 years and last year, 82.1 years.
Men's life expectancy in 2013 was in France 79.5 years, in Italy 80.7 and in Sweden 80.4 years. In the Czech Republic, men lived on average for 75.8 years in 2013 and 76.2 years last year.
According to demographers' calculations Czech men have a chance of living as long as the French in 2027 at the earliest and Czech women in 2030.
According to the medium projection variant, Czech women may reach the age of 86 in 2037 and Czech men the age of 80 in 2033.
Out of the EU newcomers, the longest life expectancy is in Slovenia.
