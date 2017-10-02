EC will propose changes to VAT, collection outage totals EUR 152bn
Ca. EUR 152bn was not collected in VAT in EU countries in 2015. This stems from a study by the European Commission (EC). According to EC, the difference between the anticipated and real VAT collection shows again that the system has to be reformed. EC will therefore propose the biggest changes to European VAT rules in the last 25 years in October 2017. The goal is to combat VAT frauds and secure more effective tax collection.
