Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Poll: ANO's voter preferences stagnate, SPD, Pirates rising

2 October 2017

Prague, Sept 29 (CTK) - The ANO movement would win a Czech general election with 27 percent, if held now, followed by its government partner, the Social Democrats (CSSD), with 13.5 percent, according to a poll the Median agency released on Friday.

A total of eight parties would cross the 5-percent threshold, including the Pirates, now an extra-parliamentary party, and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) small opposition movement, while the opposition Mayors and Independents (STAN) and the extra-parliamentary Greens would stay outside the Chamber of Deputies.

ANO's voter preferences have stagnated at 26-27 percent in recent months, while the CSSD's has stayed at around 14 percent.

The opposition Communists (KSCM) have been gradually declining, and the conservative TOP 09's preferences have dropped in the past month.

According to the Median poll, the KSCM would gain 12.5 percent of the vote now, the opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) 9.5 percent, TOP 09 7 percent, the SPD 6.5 percent and the Pirates and the junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) 6 percent each.

"The outflow of a part of protest votes from the KSCM and the stagnation of ANO has benefited the SPD of Tomio Okamura, which has been steadily slightly rising," Median's expert Daniel Prokop said.

Compared with the previous poll, the popularity of the Pirates has markedly increased among young voters under 35, at the cost of TOP 09.

STAN would gain 4 percent, the Greens 2.5 percent and another extra-parliamentary party, the Free Citizens, 2 percent, the poll showed.

ANO keeps the highest election potential of all.

"If ANO were supported by all voters who are seriously considering supporting it and do not rule out their participation in the election, it might reach as much as 32 percent of the vote," Prokop said.

If ANO were supported only by its hard core of decided voters, it would reach only 19 percent, he said.

Nineteen percent is the election potential of the CSSD, which, however, would gain only 10 percent if supported by the hard core of fans only.

The Median poll took place from August 28 to September 25, surveying 1,243 respondents over 18.

