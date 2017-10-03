Tuesday, 3 October 2017

ČEB to provide warranties to Škoda JS for export to Metsamor

CIA News |
3 October 2017

Czech Export Bank (ČEB) will provide warranties totalling ca. CZK 24m to the firm ŠKODA JS for technological exports for the upgrade of the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia. ČEB has informed that this is the first similar business case on the Armenian market. ŠKODA JS will deliver a reactor management system to Metsamor that is similar to the project carried out on VVER 440 blocks in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. ŠKODA JS is currently also delivering the technology to the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary, in cooperation with Plzeň-based firm ZAT.