Anti-corrupion fund offers help to former police officer
Prague, Oct 2 (CTK) - The Czech Anti-Corruption Fund (NFPK) has supported Jiri Komarek, a former police officer from the Office for Uncovering of Organised Crime (UOOZ), and offered legal help to him, NFPK representatives told journalists on Monday.
In August, the Czech General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) accused Komarek of abuse of power since by violating the duty of confidentiality and unbiased behaviour embedded in the police law,
The case relates to Komarek having accused Police President Tomas Tuhy of a "brutal information leak."
Komarek faces up to five years in prison or ban on professional activity.
"In our conviction, Komarek is an honest and fair man," Karel Janecek, chairman of the NFPK board, said.
"His honesty is proven by his having refused a 10 million crown bribe from the spirits mogul and evil guy (Radek) Brezina," Janecek said, pointing out the case of the man convicted of large-scale illegal dealings with untaxed spirits.
"Komarek's courage is proven by the fact that he has stood up against mighty evil figures, (Interior Minister Milan) Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) and Tuhy, against the criminal so-called police reform," Janecek said.
He said the police reform in 2016 was a "criminal act," as evidenced by its rapid implementation while there was no reason to hurry.
Komarek, who worked with the UOOZ, was one of the main critics of the police reform, which was based on the merger of the UOOZ and the anti-corruption squads into the National Centre against Organised Crime (NCOZ). He left the police due to the restructuring.
In connection with the police reform, Komarek filed an action against Chovanec and Tuhy, but the state attorney's office shelved the case.
Komarek said in the complaint the two had committed the crime of sabotage by launching the reshuffle.
Komarek was also criticised by the Chamber of Deputies investigation commission dealing with the changes in the police. According to its members, Komarek and his former superior, UOOZ chief Robert Slachta, supported speculations and their position was based on inaccurately evaluated information.
Like Slachta, Komarek left the police last year. Both of them said the reshuffle was expedient.
In early February, the commission concluded that the police reform had not been aimed to remove Slachta, restrict the police squads' activities or prevent the investigation into certain cases, which its opponents claimed.
However, the commission admitted that the police management, primarily Tuhy and his deputy Zdenek Laube, had seriously underestimated the reform preparation and had not discussed it sufficiently beforehand.
The reform caused a rift between the major government parties, the CSSD and ANO. Some state attorneys criticised it, too.
