Czech, Portuguese author Listopad dies aged 95
Lisbon/Prague, Oct 2 (CTK) - Frantisek Listopad, the Czech author of numerous volumes of poems and stories, a critic, translator and theatre and television director who lived in Portugal from the 1950s, died Sunday night aged 95, the Czech embassy in Lisbon announced.
Listopad won several state and other awards, including ones bestowed on him by the first post-communist Czech president, Vaclav Havel, and former Portuguese president Anibal Cavaco Silva.
Listopad, a native of Prague, remained a firm part of the Czech literature despite living abroad. His work forms a natural bridge between the Czech and Portuguese culture, the embassy said.
