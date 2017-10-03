Tuesday, 3 October 2017

IHS Markit: PMI up to 56.6 pts in Sept

CIA News |
3 October 2017

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the Czech Republic grew to 56.6 pts in September 2017 from 54.9 pts in the preceding months. This stems from a survey by IHS Markit. The growth was driven by higher production and new orders, incl. higher exports. Continued development was confirmed also by more contracts being processed and more jobs. The price load has increased as well. Input price inflation reached a four-month high.