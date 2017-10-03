Photo exhibition on life of Dalai Lama begins in Prague
Prague, Oct 2 (CTK) - Prague's Vaclav Havel Square next to the National Theatre will host a photographic exhibition featuring the life and legacy of the 14th Tibetan Dalai Lama on October 5-12 as part of the Festival of Democracy, a programme accompanying the 21st Forum 2000 Conference.
The exhibition features photos of the Dalai Lama's early journeys and of his meetings with leading state and political representatives.
The set of photos was completed under the auspices of the Dalai Lama's office in Dharamsala. It has been loaned to the Czech Linhart Foundation that plans to present it across Europe for the first time, Jana Potuckova said on behalf of the organisers.
As of October 14, the exhibition will be moved to the Tibetan Open House, new premises in Skolska street that focus on education, exhibitions and spiritual programmes.
The Dalai Lama has personally participated in the Forum 2000 Conference of world thinkers and other personalities several times, invited to the country by the former Czechoslovak and Czech President Vaclav Havel.
The Dalai Lama's last visit to Prague dates back to 2011, when he met Havel one week before Havel died, which was a few months after the Dalai Lama had handed his power as a leader to a democratically elected exile representation of the Tibetan people.
An associated programme of the exhibition will include the screening of documentaries by Czech film director Viliam Poltikovic and a commemorative reading on Havel.
The phenomenon of the 14th Dalai Lama is not an easy one to grasp. His thoughts attract audience regardless of age, nationality or religion. Although respected and accepted by some top state representatives, others refuse to meet him fearing it might deteriorate relations with China.
