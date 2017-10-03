Prologis starts building distribution centre for VAFO PRAHA
Prologis has started building a 23,710 m2 facility in Prologis Park Prague-Rudná for Czech feedstuff producer VAFO PRAHA. The property will be used as a distribution centre with the monthly capacity of 25,000 pallets of feedstuffs. VAFO is running three production capacities in the Czech Republic. The company is exporting its products to 65 countries. After the hall is build, the park with the capacity of almost 250,000 m2 of distribution area will be filled. The rental, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield, will commence in Q2 2018.
