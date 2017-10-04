Accolade to expand DHL's premises in Cheb by 30,000 m2
Accolade Group has started the expansion of the facility rented to DHL in the Cheb industrial zone. The logistic company will use the new section for a distribution centre for Estée Lauder beauty products.
Accolade’s CEO Milan Kratina has stated that 30,000 m2 will be added to existing almost 15,000 m2 of rented space. After completion, the building’s value will exceed CZK 800m. DHL uses the original section as logistic background for German satellite TV Sky Deutschland.
Accolade group owns three facilities for light industry and logistics in Cheb. They are rented to Tchibo, automotive shock absorber manufacturer BWL and DHL.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.