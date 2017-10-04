LabourMin: Pension account to be in surplus after 10 years
Pension account will generate a surplus in 2018 for the first time in 10 years, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. Premium collection in 2018 is estimated at CZK 443bn, i.e. CZK 9bn more than the total sum paid in pensions, even though the average pension will grow by CZK 475 following the valorisation in January. The last time the pension account generated a surplus was in 2007.
