Rally for Catalonia held outside Spanish embassy in Prague
Prague, Oct 3 (CTK) - A crowd of about 40 attended a rally protesting against the Spanish police intervention against the Sunday independence referendum in Catalonia outside the embassy of Spain in Prague Tuesday afternoon.
The protesters also wanted to express solidarity with the injured, whose number is estimated at 900.
"What happened in Catalonia on Sunday has nothing in common with democracy," organisers from the Czech-Catalonian Association said.
Primarily young people in the crowd carried banners saying Solidarity with Catalonia, Long Live International Solidarity and Democracy Yes, Repression No.
Organiser Jan Majicek said similar events were held on Monday and Tuesday across Europe, such as in Poland, Britain and Germany.
"The participation is good, there are Spaniards and Catalonians living in Prague, several Americans and people from other countries," Majicek said.
Support for the rally was expressed online by over 100 people before it.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.