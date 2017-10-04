Vítkovice Steel invested CZK 315m into rolling mills
VÍTKOVICE STEEL has modernised the rolling mills for the production of sheet piles. The CZK 315m investment will enable production capacity boost, production portfolio expansion, lower natural gas consumption and lower nitrogen oxide emissions. The sheet piles are used primarily as building foundations and for riverbank firming.
