ČMSS entered into loan contracts worth CZK 17.3bn in 9M 2017
Construction savings bank Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna (ČMSS) raised the value of loans extended in 9M 2017 by 7% y/y to CZK 17.3bn.
ČMSS entered into 21,000 loans averaging over CZK 800,000. ČMSS’ board of directors chairman Jochen Maier has stated that the demand for big loans for property purchase is growing moderately. The demand for smaller loans for reconstructions and/or modernisations is growing more significantly at the pace of almost 50%.
Demand for new construction savings contracts has increased as well. In September, ČMSS exceeded the level of 100,000 newly signed contracts year-to-date.
