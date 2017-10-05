Friday, 6 October 2017

Škoda Auto registers 1,500 orders of CNG cars

CIA News |
5 October 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO has registered more than 1,500 orders of ŠKODA OCTAVIA G-TEC and ŠKODA CITIGO G-TEC models, running on compressed natural gas (CNG), in 2017. The carmaker’s PR manager, Vítězslav Pelc, has told ČIANEWS that ŠKODA OCTAVIA G-TEC is the best-selling new alternative fuel vehicle in the Czech Republic. Used CNG car sales in the ŠKODA Plus program grew by 350% in 8M 2017 to 310 Octavia CNG vehicles.