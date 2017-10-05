Škoda Auto registers 1,500 orders of CNG cars
Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO has registered more than 1,500 orders of ŠKODA OCTAVIA G-TEC and ŠKODA CITIGO G-TEC models, running on compressed natural gas (CNG), in 2017. The carmaker’s PR manager, Vítězslav Pelc, has told ČIANEWS that ŠKODA OCTAVIA G-TEC is the best-selling new alternative fuel vehicle in the Czech Republic. Used CNG car sales in the ŠKODA Plus program grew by 350% in 8M 2017 to 310 Octavia CNG vehicles.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.