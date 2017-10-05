ComCham: 43% of firms plan to invest into technologies
Totally 43% of Czech entrepreneurs predict that investments into machinery and technologies will grow in 2018. The survey by the Czech Chamber of Commerce indicates that 82% of companies raised their employees’ wages in 2017, most frequently by 5%. One in six companies reported salary hike of over 7%. Most companies plan to raise wages for a third of workers by more than 5% in 2018. 65% of companies reported an increase in regulatory burden in 2017.
