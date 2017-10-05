Czech students to celebrate national holiday on November 17
Prague, Oct 4 (CTK) - Czech university students are preparing themselves for the celebrations of the national holiday on November 17, marking the fight against Nazism and Communism in 1939 and 1989, including the events that are to highlight the role of education for society, student groups told journalists on Wednesday.
As usual, the student gatherings will be held on the Albertov campus and the Narodni Street in Prague.
The Day of Struggle for Freedom and Democracy on November 17 commemorates student demonstrations under the Nazi occupation in 1939 and against the Communist regime in 1989.
Organisers said the events would be apolitical and would be held under the auspices of Charles University Rector Tomas Zima.
During the one-day event at the Narodni Street, students want to highlight the historical events in 1939 and 1989.
Like in the past years, the busy road is to turn into a promenade with a street festivity. In it, students want to show the opportunities provided to them in free society.
"We want to thank the people who not only enabled the freedom to us, but also showed us how to use it best," Martin Pikous, one of the organisers, said.
Along with a musical and theatrical part, organisers are also preparing an educational programme.
Along with the NGO Post Bellum and the Institute for the Studies of Totalitarian Regimes, they are preparing a large outdoor photographic exhibition.
As usual, the students are also planning a commemorative candle march to the plaque marking the November 17 student rally in 1989 that was brutally suppressed by the Communist police. It sparked off the protests that put an end to the Communist regime.
At Albertov, the programme will also be devoted to the topic of education in society. Organisers are also preparing public debates with politicians on the state of democracy in Central Europe and elsewhere.
Along with students, other groups, including the ultra-right Workers' Party of Social Justice (DSSS), will stage their rallies in various places in Prague centre.
