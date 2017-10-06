Czech impressionism on display at Prague Castle
Prague, Oct 5 (CTK) - A representative exhibition of Czech impressionism and its sources of inspiration, showing almost 600 works by well-known and popular artists, opened in Prague Castle's Riding School on Thursday, staged by the Manes artistic group.
The paintings of Czech provenience, whose market value has been rising recently, are complemented at the exhibition by foreign works, including a marine landscape by Claude Monet, a French impressionist.
About 30 of the paintings on display come from the Prague Castle collection, the rest has been loaned by public and private institutions as well as individual collectors.
The exhibition is divided into several parts based on the artifacts' motifs such as gardens and parks, winter, still lives, countryside landscape, water and woods.
The works have been displayed to show various phases of the development of impressionism and together present the style's greatness, beauty and high quality, the organisers said.
The artists represented at the exhibition include Antonin Slavicek, Antonin Hudecek, Milos Jiranek, Ludvik Kuba, Joza Uprka, Max Svabinsky, Vojtech Preissig, Jan Preisler, Frantisek Kupka and Vaclav Radimsky.
The European context is represented by works by Eugene-Louis Boudin, Eugen Jettel, Ivan Shishkin, Alexander Kiselev and others.
A previous similar exhibition, called My Country and also organised by the Manes group in the Riding School, attracted almost 35,000 visitors two years ago.
The new exhibition will run through January 7.
