Czech next census to be held mostly online
Prague, Oct 5 (CTK) - The 2021 population census will be mainly held online and its form will be considerably shorter than in 2011, under the population census bill the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) sent for comments at the end of September, CSU spokeswoman Petra Bacova told journalists on Thursday.
Six years ago, the form was filled online by roughly one-quarter of Czechs, but this time the interest is expected to be double, Bacova said.
The CSU reckons with a maximum use of administrative data sources. It will use the data available to the civil service and it can also take them over from other institutions and authorities, Bacova said.
The population will no longer be filling in the "house form" and one half of the "flat form."
In the previous census, held in 2011, people had to fill in 47 items in the census form, but in 2021 it will be only 20.
Most population will take part in the census via the Internet, Bacova said.
"The field workers will only complete the census for the households that will not fill in the data on-line," CSU chairwoman Iva Ritschelova said.
The CSU has decided that Bacova will be the spokeswoman for the census.
The population and housing censuses have been held in 10-year intervals on the territory of the Czech Republic since 1869. The online option was introduced in 2011.
In the latest census, the CSU collected almost 17.5 million online or paper forms.
