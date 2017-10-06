Developers are building tens of thousands of m2 of logistic space
Prologis has opened construction work on a 14,477 m2 speculative building in Prologis Park Prague-Airport. Completion is foreseen for Q1 2018.
According to the company, high demand in the location is proven e.g. by the speed with which it has managed to achieve full occupancy in the park. Panattoni Europe is building an industrial hall in Panattoni Park Prague Airport II, which will be sized 25,000 m2 in phase 1.
If the future user opts for expansion, the industrial premises may be expanded to up to 45,000 m2. The first part of the hall will be available from March 2018. P3 has started building a hall in P3 Prague Horní Počernice for Sécheron Tchequie. The company is already doing business in the park and plans production expansion now.
