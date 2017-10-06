EY: 43% of firms are changing business model due to Industry 4.0
Totally 43% of companies plan to change their business model in the next three years due to the tools brought by new industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). Almost three quarters of companies plan to invest into various instruments linked to industry and production automation and digitalisation. This stems from a survey by Ernst & Young (EY). 76% of companies view Industry 4.0 as an opportunity for further development of business activities.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.