Saturday, 7 October 2017

EY: 43% of firms are changing business model due to Industry 4.0

CIA News |
6 October 2017

Totally 43% of companies plan to change their business model in the next three years due to the tools brought by new industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). Almost three quarters of companies plan to invest into various instruments linked to industry and production automation and digitalisation. This stems from a survey by Ernst & Young (EY). 76% of companies view Industry 4.0 as an opportunity for further development of business activities.