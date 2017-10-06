Hestego floats new company in Russia, OOO Gestego
Engineering company HESTEGO floats anew company, OOO Gestego, in Ulyanovsk, Russia, on October 6, 2017. The Russian firm will have its own coating line and development and technology department.
It will use a total area of 3,000 m2. The Russian firm’s official opening ceremony will be attended by Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jiří Havlíček (ČSSD) and his Russian counterpart, Denis Valentinovich Manturov. OOO Gestogo has secured the status of a Russian producer.
