Poll: Czechs trusting Stropnický, Okamura more than Babiš
Prague, Oct 5 (CTK) - Czechs tend to trust more Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) and leader of the populist Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) Tomio Okamura than ANO leader Andrej Babis, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM institute and released on Thursday.
Babis was leading in previous polls, but trust in him fell from 59 percent in January 2015 down to the current 37 percent.
This September, Stropnicky became the most trustworthy politician. He was also the only out of the 26 watched politicians to be trusted more than distrusted.
Some 43 percent of Czechs said they trusted Stropnicky, while distrust in him was expressed by 41 percent.
Okamura is trusted by 39 percent and distrusted by 49 percent of Czechs.
Trust in Babis has reached 37 percent and distrust 56 percent.
No other politician is trusted by more than 30 percent.
When it comes to Social Democrat election leader Lubomir Zaoralek, he was right behind Babis. He was trusted by 26 percent and distrusted by 56 percent.
The CVVM said the trust in Babis was persistently above 50 percent between 2014 and 2015.
However, since the beginning of 2015, it started falling, last year it dipped under 50 percent and this September under 40 percent.
This development may be due to his alleged implication in some financial scandals.
When it comes to distrust, TOP 09 leader Miroslav Kalousek has scored the highest figure of 81 percent, followed by Zaoralek and Babis, both with 56 percent.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 970 Czechs over 15 between September 4 and 14.
