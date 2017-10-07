Presidential candidate Fischer unveils his campaign agenda
Prague, Oct 5 (CTK) - Former ambassador to France and Monaco, Pavel Fischer, confirmed on Thursday his candidacy for Czech president in the January direct election, saying he wants to introduce presidential themes into the campaign, such as rural development, international relations, aid to seniors and young people.
Fischer will not need to gather 50,000 signatures under a petition, because his candidacy is supported by at least ten Czech senators, as he reportedly gained the support of Social Democrat (CSSD), Christian Democrat (KDU-CSL) and TOP 09 senators. Fischer said he would disclose their names only later, as he was still having some meetings.
He described himself as an independent but political person.
Fischer, 52, is the current director of the STEM polling institute. In 2003-2010 he was the Czech ambassador to France. In 1995-2003 he worked in the Presidential Office as President Vaclav Havel's aide and head of the political section.
About ten people have said they would run for the Czech president so far, including the current President Milos Zeman, former director of Skoda Auto Vratislav Kulhanek, musician Petr Hannig or former MP Otto Chaloupka. Jiri Hynek, head of the Defence and Security Industry Association, and Karel Stogl, head of former PM Jiri Rusnok's office, would also run.
The office for the oversight of the financial management of political parties and movements (UDHPSH) has registered nine male and one female candidate for the post so far.
