Tuesday, 10 October 2017

ČSÚ: In August retail revenues increased by 4.8 % y/y

9 October 2017

In August 2017 retail revenues adjusted for calendar effects increased by 4.8 % y/y. Fuel revenues increased by 6.8 %, non-food revenues increased by 5.6 % and food revenues increased by 2.6 %. A drop was seen by stores selling pharmaceutical and healthcare products, with revenues down 0.4 %. Without adjustments revenues also increased by 4.8 %.

In a m/m comparison retail revenues not including motor vehicles increased by a real 0.4 % after adjusting for seasonal effects. Revenues from fuel increased by 0.9 %, revenues from food increased by 0.3 % and revenues from non-food products increased by 0.1 %. This is based on data published by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).