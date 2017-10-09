Annual Forum 2000 meeting opens in Prague, focus on democracy
Prague, Oct 8 (CTK) - The 21st Forum 2000 conference with the motto Strengthening Democracy in Uncertain Times, with more than a hundred speakers from various countries, ceremonially opened in the Prague Crossroads centre in the Czech capital city on Sunday night.
This year, the three-day conference programme is to focus on the latest developments in the world and their impact on democratic governance. The topics include the development of political systems in Central European countries, the foreign policy of U.S. President Donald Trump, infuence of new media on democracy, the situation in Turkey, the upsurge of populist leaders and movements and tensions in Latin American countries.
The participants are to include Monaco Prince Albert II and former Austrian President Heinz Fischer.
The addresses delivered by Czech researcher Ivan Havel and Chinese activist Xiao Qiang tonight remembered late Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo whom the authorities released only shortly before his death in July. Liu Xiaobo was in prison from 2009 for alleged conspiring against the country’s regime.
Ivan Havel is the brother of late President Vaclav Havel, who was one of the founders of Forum 2000, along with writer Elie Wiesel and Japanese philanthropist Yohei Sasakawa.
Xiao Qiang is a journalist who founded the China Digital Times, an independent media organisation presenting reporting on China.
Ealier on Sunday, a discussion on international order and future of the Planet was held at the Law Faculty of Charles University and a debate on the trans-Atlantic relations and their impact on democracy took place at the German embassy.
