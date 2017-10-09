Tuesday, 10 October 2017

JRD will buy acquisitions for apartments for CZK 1bn

CIA News |
9 October 2017

Developer JRD will buy acquisitions for a future volume of sales of apartments in the value of CZK 1bn by the end of 2017. The new projects will likely be located in Prague 4, Prague 5, Prague 9, Prague 10, and Prague 12.

The company has already secured plots for the construction of apartments in a future volume of CZK 1.5bn in 2017. The company also plans to expand outside Prague, particularly to Plzeň. The information was provided to ČIANEWS by sales and marketing manager Pavel Krumpár.

According to his words, JRD will commence the construction of projects Ecocity Malešice III (80 apartments) and Rezidence Červený dvůr (15 apartments) by the end of this year. The project U Pernikářky 7 (10 apartments) is under construction and will be completed in the second half of 2018. The company also develops several projects, whose sales will be launched soon.