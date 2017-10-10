No Time To Lose wins Grand Pardubice steeplechase
Pardubice, East Bohemia, Oct 8 (CTK) - Eight-year-old bay horse No Time To Lose with Czech jockey Jan Kratochvil won 127th Grand Pardubice steeplechase race on Sunday, overcoming Urgent de Gregaine with French jockey Felix de Giles in the last part of the course before the finish line.
The 26-year-old Kratochvil won the race for the first time, same as No Time To Lose. Their coach was legendary Josef Vana Senior, 64, who won the anual race eight times as a jockey.
The only mare among the racing horses, Delight My Fire, finished third.
Last year’s champion, Charme Look, was among the leading horses for a long time, but he did not complete the race. With the rainy weather and soggy ground, only eight of the 19 horses finished the steeplechase.
Jockey Jan Faltejsek, who has won the steeplechase four times, did not compete due to health troubles.
Results of 127th Grand Pardubice steeplechase race (6900 m, horses at least six years old, prize money: 5,000,000 crowns): 1. No Time To Lose (jockey Kratochvil, coach Vana Sr., stable Paragan), 2. Urgent de Gregaine (j. De Giles), 3. Delight My Fire (j. Loven), 4. Zarif (j. Bartos), 5. Ange Guardian (j. Vana Jr), 6. Universe Of Gracie (j. Kousek).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.