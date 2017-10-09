Survey: Czechs trust books, web more than TV, radio
Prague, Oct 7 (CTK) - Most Czechs consider books (93 percent) and the Internet (85 percent) the most trustworthy source of information, while only 55 and 52 percent of them trust the radio and television, respectively, according to a survey that the STEM/MARK agency carried out for the Grada publishers.
Two thirds of people mainly searches for information for entertainment.
When choosing books or TV programmes or surfing on the Internet, 45 percent focus on their personal development and education, the survey showed. People mostly use printed or online books for their education, but also TV documentaries, interactive quizes or tests.
They mostly develop their knowledge of computers and information technologies, languages and health issues. They also often seek information on taxes, marketing, teaching and history.
On average, a person spends 4,980 crowns on various sources of information a year, according to the online survey carried out among 439 people in September.
