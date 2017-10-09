Two Poles suspected of burgling dozens of flats in CzechRep
Nachod, East Bohemia, Oct 6 (CTK) - The Nachod police have arrested two Poles who are suspected of burgling dozens of flats in pre-fab houses on their expeditions to the Czech Republic, police spokeswoman Eva Pracharova told CTK on Friday.
The thieves, aged 32 and 37, took only money and jewels away from the burgled flats.
They made repeated trips to the Czech Republic, mainly east Bohemia and south Moravia, for more than six months, Pracharova said.
The police caught the two men on Wednesday afternoon near a Czech-Polish border crossing while attempting to leave the Czech Republic in a car.
The police found a complete set of burglar's tools in their car.
"On each their expedition, the offenders always visited more flats on the same floor, usually opening the door forcibly," Pracharova said.
The damage they caused has been estimated at 500,000 crowns for now, but the police expect the estimate to further rise.
The state attorney on Friday proposed that the two suspects be taken into custody.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
