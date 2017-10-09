Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Wolves escape from Bavarian paddock, may appear in Šumava

9 October 2017

Vimperk, South Bohemia, Oct 6 (CTK) - Six wolves have escaped from a paddock in the Bavarian Forest National Park near Ludwigsthal, close to the Czech border, and they may reach the Czech Sumava mountains, Jan Dvorak of the Sumava National Park told CTK on Friday.

Dvorak said if people spot the wolves, they should not approach them, feed them or take photos.

Bavarian Forest director Franz Leibl said they have dispensed all available staff to recapture the animals.

The wolves fled from their paddock on Thursday night. Leibl said experts were trying to lure them back with food.

"If it does not work, we will use guns with an anaesthetic. The last option is shooting them down for safety reasons," Leibl said.

Ludwigsthal is less than ten kilometres from the western part of Sumava.

Dvorak said the distance to Sumava is so small it can be easily overcome by the wolves.

Bavarian Forest's experts ruled out the possibility of the wolves surviving in nature, since they grew up partially in isolation and therefore have no chances of surving outside for a longer period.

