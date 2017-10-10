Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Škoda Auto estimates registrations in ČR will grow to up to 90,000

CIA News |
10 October 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO predicts that vehicle registrations in the Czech Republic will grow 7-9% to 88,000-90,000 in the full year of 2017. The brand predicts that its market share will be stable at over 33%. In 9M 2017, ŠKODA AUTO saw registrations grow 4.2% to 63,664. Registrations in September alone totalled 6,813. The best-selling models were OCTAVIA (20,484), FABIA (16,495) and RAPID (8,900).