Czech exile sculptor Jan Koblasa dies
Prague, Oct 9 (CTK) - Czech sculptor Jan Koblasa, who was living in exile in Germany since 1968, died on Tuesday, October 3, two days before his 85th birthday, gallery owner Jiri Rybar and curator Ilona Vichova told CTK on Monday, referring to information from Koblasa's family.
In the 1950s, Koblasa graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Prague and he was one of the founding members of the Smidrove group, along with artists Karel Nepras and Bedrich Dlouhy. In 1960, he organised unofficial exhibitions Confrontation I and II.
After the Soviet occupation of Czechoslovakia which suppressed the democratic movement in the country in 1968, Koblasa emigrated. In Germany, he was a university professor for more than 20 years.
After the fall of the Czechoslovak communist regime in 1989, Koblasa was allowed to visit his homeland again.
In 2002, President Vaclav Havel gave him a medal of merit.
In 2012, Koblasa had a big retrospective exhibition of his works, including also paintings and graphics, at The Riding School of the Prague Castle. Romantic, existential, mythical, intimate and religious motives are frequent in his works.
In 2013, his sculpture Resurrection was installed in St Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle.
