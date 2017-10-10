New application faciltates voter card requests for Czechs
Prague, Oct 9 (CTK) - A new web application of the "state watchdog" (Hlidac statu) initiative enables its users to apply for a voter card in a simple way, submitting just basic personal data and an ID number, Michal Blaha, the initiative's founder, told CTK on Monday.
"The application is simple, fast and secure. No personal data is sent via the Internet and the application also works offline. All is finished in two minutes," Blaha said.
So far, 6,000 people have already used the application.
Otherwise, a written request has to be delivered by voters to the municipal office in the home town or village at least seven days before the election start electronically via a data box or as an officially certified document.
The voter card can be sent to a person's residential address or it can be obtained in person until 16:00, October 18, when the list of voters will be closed.
The general election will take place on October 20-21. All Czech citizens who reach 18 years of age on the day of voting can participate.
