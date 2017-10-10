Tuesday, 10 October 2017

SZIF to allocate additional CZK 3.2bn through Rural Development Fund

CIA News |
The State Agriculture Intervention Fund (SZIF) will accept applications for the 5th round of the 2014-2020 Rural Development Fund from October 10, 2017. The allocation totals CZK 3.2bn. Applications for subsidies may be submitted electronically via the Farmer Portal until October 30, 2017. Subsidies will be provided for 11 operations.