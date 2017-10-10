ZKL invests CZK 110m into wind power plant project
ZKL invested CZK 50m into the modern wind power plant project in Europe in 2017. Money was directed primarily into equipment upgrade. The group plans to raise the investment by additional CZK 60m in 2018. The total investment will thus reach ca. 8% of ZKL’s yearly revenues. The project will result into the doubling of the production capacity of 80 large bearings per month. The produced bearings will be deposited in the wind power plant’s main shaft. The group estimates that it will raise its revenues to almost CZK 1.16bn (up 8% y/y) in 2017.
