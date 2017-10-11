Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Škoda Auto delivered 112,900 cars globally in September

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered totally 112,900 vehicles to its clients in September 2017, up 5.4% y/y. Deliveries grew for the 22nd consecutive month.

European deliveries soared 8.9%. The brand improved its position in Russia (up 20.1%) and in India (up 37.0%). ŠKODA AUTO’s board of directors member responsible for sales and marketing, Alain Favey, has stated that the development confirms the success of the SUV offensive.

He has added that the ŠKODA KODIAQ model, launched in February, is a pillar for positive development of future sales. The brand hopes to get additional growth impulse from the new compact SUV KAROQ, launched in October 2017.