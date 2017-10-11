Benefits from compulsory third party liability totalled CZK 12.9bn
The costs of insurance benefits from compulsory third party liability coverage are growing and may not be sustainable in the long run with continuing stagnation of insurance premium. The information was provided by the Czech Insurers Association (ČAP) and Czech Insurers Office (ČKP).
The association register an increase in costs by ca. CZK 1.3bn p.a. to CZK 12.9bn, while average compulsory third party liability premium dropped to CZK 2,764. Long-term liabilities for health damages increased by CZK 1.8bn p.a. due to the new Civic Code.
Negative balance of compulsory third party liability may be attributed primarily to the riskiest segment of trucks, trailers and other vehicles weighing 3.5t+ tons.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.