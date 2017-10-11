Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Patria: Acquisitions totalled EUR 766bn, company prices reach record highs

11 October 2017

European companies’ sales prices have reached the highest level since 2010. There are many investors on the European market, incl. the Czech one, with free cash looking for ways to valorise it.

Patria Corporate Finance (Patria) has stated in its analysis that more than 13,000 mergers and acquisitions with the record total value of EUR 766bn took place on the European market in 2016. 2017 may be expected to be similarly strong. According to Patria, the time is right for selling companies now.