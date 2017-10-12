Friday, 13 October 2017

BMO REP acquires Van Graaf department store in Prague

CIA News |
12 October 2017

Canadian firm BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO REP) has acquired, on behalf of its European investment real estate investment fund, a department store in Prague, currently used by the Van Graaf brand. The facility was sold by MTK Developments. The building of Prague’s Wenceslas Square offers 12,000 m2 of area to let. The transaction, BMO REP’s eighth acquisition into the fund, has raised the portfolio’s value by more than EUR 600m.