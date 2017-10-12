BMO REP acquires Van Graaf department store in Prague
Canadian firm BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO REP) has acquired, on behalf of its European investment real estate investment fund, a department store in Prague, currently used by the Van Graaf brand. The facility was sold by MTK Developments. The building of Prague’s Wenceslas Square offers 12,000 m2 of area to let. The transaction, BMO REP’s eighth acquisition into the fund, has raised the portfolio’s value by more than EUR 600m.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.