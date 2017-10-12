Crimea remains part of Ukraine - German gov't in reaction to Zeman
Berlin, Oct 11 (CTK) - The German government's stance on Crimea has remained unchanged, it has been an integral part of Ukraine, the German government's spokeswoman told CTK on Wednesday in reaction to Czech President Milos Zeman's speech in which he called the Russian annexation of Crimea a "fait accompli."
"The position of the federal government remains the same. According to the unanimous view of the international community, Crimea has been an integral part of Ukrainian territory," she said.
In his address delivered in the the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Tuesday, Zeman said the anti-Russian sanctions were not effective. He promoted the view that an effort to make Crimea part of Ukraine again would lead to a European war and proposed that Russia compensate Ukraine.
Zeman's statements were broadly criticised both in the Czech Republic and abroad.
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka Zeman said had no mandate from the cabinet for his speech in the CE and his words were at variance with Czech foreign policy.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko resolutely rejected Zeman's view that the annexation is a fait accompli.
Zeman has been known for his support for Moscow and he repeatedly challenged the sanction imposed on Russia.
