Friday, 13 October 2017

Gov't to support competitiveness of car industry

CIA News |
12 October 2017

On October 11, 2017, Minister of Industry and Trade Jiří Havlíček (ČSSD) signed the Memorandum on the Future of the Czech Automotive Industry on behalf of the Czech government. For the automotive sector, the Memorandum was signed by the president of the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP), Bohdan Wojnar. The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade and AutoSAP also prepared the Action Plan for the Czech Automotive Industry 2025. It proposes 25 measures regarding the infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles, standardisation and legal aspects of automated driving, high-speed Internet, digital and mobile services and research and development in the automotive sector.