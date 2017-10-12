Metrostav was awarded contract worth CZK 1.5bn for bridge in Norway
Metrostav has been awarded a contract for the construction of a bridge in Norway. The total value of the public contract is about CZK 2.2bn, of which CZK 1.5bn will go to Metrostav and CZK 700m to its Norwegian partner, Bertelsen and Garspestad. The company’s media representative Martin Patřičný told ČIANEWS the project also included the road relaying and two tunnels (2,650 m and 750 m long). Metrostav will start building the 730 m long bridge over a fjord in the spring of 2018.
