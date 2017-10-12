Poll: One fifth of ČSSD voters would switch to ANO
Prague, Oct 11 (CTK) - More than one fifth (22 percent) of the Czechs who voted for the Social Democrats (CSSD) in 2013 have switched to the ANO movement, while 55 percent would vote for the CSSD again in the October 20-21 general election, according to an election model released by the Median agency.
Almost one tenth of those who voted for the CSSD in 2013 would not vote or have not decided who they will support now.
The transitions of voters between parties show ANO drawing more than one fifth of its supporters from among those who did not vote in 2013.
Daniel Prokop of Median said these votes can be "quite uncertain as regards voter turnout."
While ANO would have 77 percent of repeat voters, 6 percent of its former electorate would not go to the election now or have not decided yet, 3 percent would back the CSSD and the same share would back the Civic Democrats (ODS), according to the poll.
On the other hand, aside from the voters switching to ANO from the CSSD, 7 percent of those who voted for the Communists (KSCM) and 8 percent of former TOP 09 voters would switch to ANO.
Former TOP 09 voters have also switched to the ODS (10 percent), the Mayors and Independents (STAN; 6 percent) and the Pirates (4 percent).
A large majority (82 percent) of those who voted for the KSCM and the Pirates in 2013 would support them again. KSCM gained only few new voters, unlike the Pirates.
The Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) have been swapped by 12 percent of former voters for STAN and by 6 percent for ANO.
Within STAN supporters, the former KDU-CSL voters would make up 22 percent, while the former TOP 09 voters would make up 18 percent. One quarter of STAN's voters would be those who did not vote in 2013.
The Median model also shows voter structure according to age, education and gender.
Support for ANO is prevalent among voters aged over 55, while the Pirates and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) are strongly supported by those under 24.
ANO has more supporters among voters without lower education, while support for the right and for the centrist KDU-CSL is higher among university graduates.
Women tend to support ANO and the KDU-CSL, men incline to smaller, protest type of parties.
Villages and towns with less than 100,000 inhabitants support the SPD and ANO above the average rate. ANO seems to have lost a lot of supporters in cities.
The poll showed that ANO would win the general election with 27 percent of votes in September, the CSSD would end second with 13.5 percent.
Eight parties would cross the 5 percent threshold and enter the Chamber of Deputies, including the Pirates and the SPD.
On the contrary, the STAN and the Greens would not win any seats, according to the poll, which involved 5,582 respondents between May 15 and September 28.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.