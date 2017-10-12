Versailles Castle director to discuss cooperation in Prague
Prague, Oct 11 (CTK) - Catherine Pegard, director of the Palace of Versailles, will arrive in Prague on Thursday to negotiate possible French-Czech cultural cooperation, Tereza Moravcova of the Bohemian Heritage Fund, which invited Pegard, told CTK on Wednesday.
The delegation will be officially received at the Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech presidents, view the unique halls of the nearby Strahov Library and visit the Cesky Krumlov chateau in South Bohemia to see its Baroque theatre, Moravcova said, not wanting to reveal details of the planned cooperation.
Pegard, a journalist and former aide to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, became director of the Palace of Versailles in 2011.
She opened to the public the palace's previously unaccessible spaces and succeded in increasing the visitor numbers by about four percent annually. The growth of the visitor rate was halted only in 2015 as a result of the terrorist attacks in Paris, Moravcova said.
Both Pegard and the Bohemian Heritage Fund have been active in fundraising and support of cultural activities from private sources.
Last year, the fund partnered on the organisation of a unique performance of the Missa Salisburgensis piece by the Czech-Austrian composer Heinrich Biber, which was performed by Collegium 1704, a Czech Baroque orchestra and vocal ensemble, in Versailles' Royal Chapel.
Pegard's current visit is to outline possible future projects.
